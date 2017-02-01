Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ponders Cabinet Resh...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ponders Cabinet Reshuffle

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe, who effectively started work on Wednesday this week when he chaired a cabinet meeting, is mulling a reshuffle that might see Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa losing control of the Ministry of Justice and several ministers shunted around or removed. Senior government officials told the Independent this week that several ministers could be affected by the reshuffle, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of the year.

