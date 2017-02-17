Zimbabwe: Mugabe, Mujuru Parties Lock...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, Mujuru Parties Lock Horns Again

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The ruling Zanu-PF party will once again square off with the embattled ZimPF party in the forthcoming Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election after candidates from the two parties were part of the four aspirants who filed their nomination papers at the Masvingo Magistrates' Court on Friday. Mwenezi-based businessman and property developer, Cde Joosbi Omar successfully filed his papers to represent Zanu-PF in the Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election.

Chicago, IL

