Zimbabwe: Money Laundering Case Sucks in Former Spy Boss

A Harare man who imported a BMW vehicle into the country on behalf of his United Kingdom-based cousin testified in the case of a former district intelligence officer, Mbereki Mbizo Nyathi, who is accused of concealing the location and ownership of the vehicle. Nyathi is jointly charged with Ismail Abdurrahman, Hillary Nduna, Samson Marufu, Noah Muneka and Mavis Shamiso Taruvinga.

