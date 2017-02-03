Zimbabwe: Ministry Defies High Court ...

Zimbabwe: Ministry Defies High Court Order

The battle for control of a piece of land in Harare's prime Pomona area, which the High Court last year awarded to property and infrastructure development firm, Augur Investments, has taken a new twist as the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is defying the court order to hand over the space claiming that it was acquired irregularly. High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri last December ordered that Chinese company XGMA, the Local Government Ministry and UDCORP stop sub-dividing and selling land at Stand 654 of Pomona Township measuring 250 hectares which Augur lawfully received from Harare City Council as part of the payment for various projects it carried out for the local authority under a written agreement.

Chicago, IL

