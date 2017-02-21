Zimbabwe: Media Group Takes Control o...

Zimbabwe: Media Group Takes Control of Rainbow Airlines

Media group AB Communications could emerge with full control of Zimbabwe's newly licensed Rainbow Airlines amid disclosures AB has been given the right of first refusal to snap up the 30% stake being held by its partners in the company. Documents seen by businessdigest show AB invested into Rainbow Airlines in exchange for a 50% stake in the company, but the shareholding was to later increase to 70% after putting in a total of about US$1,2 million to meet capital requirements.

Chicago, IL

