Zimbabwe: Make Ruling Party Stronger ...

Zimbabwe: Make Ruling Party Stronger in 2018, Says Security Minister Mohadi

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Minister of State Security Cde Kembo Mohadi has called on Zanu-PF supporters to strengthen party structures from grassroots level, and implored all eligible voters to register to vote ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections. Cde Mohadi, who is also the legislator for Beitbridge East constituency, made the remarks while addressing scores of party supporters at Tshituripasi business centre at the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC