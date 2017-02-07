Zimbabwe: Make Ruling Party Stronger in 2018, Says Security Minister Mohadi
The Minister of State Security Cde Kembo Mohadi has called on Zanu-PF supporters to strengthen party structures from grassroots level, and implored all eligible voters to register to vote ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections. Cde Mohadi, who is also the legislator for Beitbridge East constituency, made the remarks while addressing scores of party supporters at Tshituripasi business centre at the weekend.
