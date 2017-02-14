Zimbabwe: Lion Mauls Woman's Hip, Arm...

Zimbabwe: Lion Mauls Woman's Hip, Arm At Game Park - Report

A woman has been mauled by a lion through a fence at a game park in eastern Zimbabwe, a newspaper is reporting. The state-controlled Manica Post published a picture online of Ngoni Hera with blood on her right side from the lion attack.

