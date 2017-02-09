Zimbabwe judge orders protesting past...

Zimbabwe judge orders protesting pastor to be freed on bail

Judge Clement Phiri said Wednesday that Evan Mawarire should be released on $300 bail, surrender his passport and report twice a week to police. Mawarire has been detained since Friday at a maximum-security prison in the capital, Harare, on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government.

