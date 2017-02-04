Zimbabwe introduces new bond notes as cash crunch persists
Zimbabwe's central bank has introduced a 5-dollar bond note into circulation in a move to ease the persisting cash challenges, according to a statement on the central bank's website. The new purple notes amounting to 15 million started circulating Thursday to bring the total amount of bond notes in circulation to 88 million dollars.
