Zimbabwe: Govt Rescues Flood Victims
Government has scaled up its efforts of assisting communities affected by flooding following the death of more than 78 people, Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said in Parliament on Wednesday. Minister Kasukuwere said his ministry, through the Civil Protection Unit, was giving $100 financial assistance to each affected family.
