Zimbabwe: Govt Rescues Flood Victims

Zimbabwe: Govt Rescues Flood Victims

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government has scaled up its efforts of assisting communities affected by flooding following the death of more than 78 people, Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said in Parliament on Wednesday. Minister Kasukuwere said his ministry, through the Civil Protection Unit, was giving $100 financial assistance to each affected family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC