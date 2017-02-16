Zimbabwe: Govt On High Alert Over Dineo

Government is ready to render assistance and respond to emergencies that may arise as a result of tropical depression Dineo, which is likely to hit the country tonight as it has already made landfall in southern Mozambique, Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere has said.Minister Kasukuwere said the southern parts of the country such as, Masvingo, southern Midlands and parts of Matabeleland are under threat. As such he said, the Civil Protection Unit has activated its emergency operations centre to ensure effective responses, while civil protection structures at national and sub-national levels were on standby to manage the emergencies.

