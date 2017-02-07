Zimbabwe: Govt Blasts U.S..

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The United States government is the least qualified nation to comment on the human rights situation in Zimbabwe given its international record as the worst human rights violator, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba has said. Responding to a statement issued by the US embassy in Harare yesterday which expressed concern over the arrest of #ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire and the incarceration of self-proclaimed pastor Phillip Mugadza, Mr Charamba said the US government was quick to accuse other nations of human rights abuses each time its regime change chess-game was thwarted.

Chicago, IL

