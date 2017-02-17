Zimbabwe: Former Vice President Mujuru Accuses Zanu-PF of Infiltrating Her Party
Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru claims Zanu PF has deployed 500 spies to infiltrate her party's structures ahead of its inaugural elective convention. Mujuru accused the ruling party of trying to capitalise on the democratic process of choosing substantive leadership at the party's inaugural elective convention to infiltrate her party.
