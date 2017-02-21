Zimbabwe: Former Ruling Party Youth Leader Locked Up for 'Insulting First Family'
Ousted Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairman Godfrey Tsenengamu was yesterday arrested for what unconfirmed sources said was allegedly subverting the authority of President Mugabe. Police national chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed Tsenengamu's arrest.
