Zimbabwe: Former Ruling Party Bigwig Locks Out Sheriff Over Debt

Former Zanu-PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa reportedly locked up the gates and doors to his Umwinsdale property in a bid to block the Sheriff from attaching his assets over a $26 000 debt owed to lawyers who represented him in his battles with the revolutionary party. Execution was temporarily stopped to allow the Sheriff to engage the services of a locksmith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.