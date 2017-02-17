Zimbabwe: Flamboyant Businessman Chiyangwa's School Shuts Down
Built in Harare's suburb of Bluffhill, the senior school did not open for the 2017 first term amid indications that it failed to recover from last year's massive exodus of pupils and teachers to other schools. Insiders at the school said the senior section had been left with just six pupils and eight teachers when schools closed at the end of last year.
