Zimbabwe: Finance Minister 'Working H...

Zimbabwe: Finance Minister 'Working Hard to Revive Dead Diamond Sector'

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The decision to consolidate diamond mining killed the sector and government is currently re-engaging the Chinese companies that were operating in Marange to reach an amicable settlement, finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, has said. Chinamasa said this while addressing Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries business meeting in the eastern border city at the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC