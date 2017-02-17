Zimbabwe: Finance Minister 'Working Hard to Revive Dead Diamond Sector'
The decision to consolidate diamond mining killed the sector and government is currently re-engaging the Chinese companies that were operating in Marange to reach an amicable settlement, finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, has said. Chinamasa said this while addressing Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries business meeting in the eastern border city at the weekend.
