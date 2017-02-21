Zimbabwe: FIFA Chief Infantino's Visit Puts Critics to Shame

The last two days have been quite hectic for Zimbabwe football with the country getting the spotlight of the globe's biggest sporting discipline in the wake of a landmark visit by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary-general Fatima Samba Diouf Samoura to our beautiful country. The two most powerful people in the governance of world football flew into Harare on Thursday night and, after attending a glitzy bash hosted by ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa to celebrate his birthday and also his ascendancy to the COSAFA presidency, the duo met President Mugabe yesterday and Government officials.

