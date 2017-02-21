Zimbabwe: Fake Cops Vanish With Man's Car

A 37-year-old man, who allegedly masqueraded as a police officer, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly stealing a Toyota Fortuner on the pretext that he was impounding the vehicle because of the owner's reckless driving. Prosecuting the case, Ms Patience Chimusaru, alleged that on February 16 this year around 3pm, Reginald Chiwocha was driving a white Toyota Fortuner registration number ABG 4421.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.