Zimbabwe: Ex-U.S. Envoy Says Trump, Mugabe Too Egotistic to Get Along

FORMER US ambassador to Zimbabwe Charles Ray says President Robert Mugabe and newly installed US counterpart Donald Trump are two birds of a feather who would never get along with each other even for "three minutes" because of the "size of their egos". In a televised interview to mark his 93rd birthday, President Mugabe admitted Trump was "radical" but said he should be given a chance to see if he also took a hostile stance towards countries like Zimbabwe during his tenure.

Chicago, IL

