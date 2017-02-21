Zimbabwe: Ex-U.S. Envoy Says Trump, Mugabe Too Egotistic to Get Along
FORMER US ambassador to Zimbabwe Charles Ray says President Robert Mugabe and newly installed US counterpart Donald Trump are two birds of a feather who would never get along with each other even for "three minutes" because of the "size of their egos". In a televised interview to mark his 93rd birthday, President Mugabe admitted Trump was "radical" but said he should be given a chance to see if he also took a hostile stance towards countries like Zimbabwe during his tenure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC