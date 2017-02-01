Zimbabwe: Ecstatic Hair Salon Owner Describes Prince Charles Visit
A ZIMBABWEAN hairdresser based in Leicester, UK, had a belated New Year's present when, on a rather ordinary day, a smiling Prince Charles stepped inside his shop to tell him he was "doing a great job". According to Wandi Sogutsa, his Sogscissor Hair is in Leicester along Narborough Rd, "the most diverse street in the UK".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
