Zimbabwe: Domestic Worker Jailed for ...

Zimbabwe: Domestic Worker Jailed for Stabbing Would-Be Rapist Dead

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A housemaid who stabbed a gardener in the heart after he tried to rape her at a house in Chisipite, Harare, was yesterday sentenced to an effective one-and-a-half years in prison. Benhildah Dandajena , who was facing culpable homicide charges, told the court that she acted in self- defence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC