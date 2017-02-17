Zimbabwe: Doctors Reduced to Paupers,...

Zimbabwe: Doctors Reduced to Paupers, Profession Loses Lustre

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwean children still consider being a doctor a dream job but many are likely to have a change of heart if they listen to the tales of some of the medics working in the country's public hospitals. Years of neglect by the government has reduced doctors to a charity case and trivialised the hard work of the foot soldiers who mend broken bones and torn muscles back to health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC