Zimbabwe deploys army at hospitals after doctors' strike
Zimbabwe has deployed army medics to work at major public hospitals following a week-long strike by junior doctors who are demanding an increase in call allowances and a duty free car facility, a senior government official said on Wednesday. Gerald Gwinji, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, said the doctors' strike had put pressure on public hospitals, which were already struggling with shortages of drugs and under-funding from the government.
