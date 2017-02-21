Zimbabwe: Bring Back National Youth Service - Mugabe
PRESIDENT Mugabe has called for the re-introduction of the National Youth Service to help mould disciplined and well-focused youths who are productive and ready to defend their country. President Mugabe urged the youths to take advantage of the Chitepo Ideological College in Masvingo to learn more about the country's history.
