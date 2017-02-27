Zimbabwe: #Bob93 - Eight Surprising Things You Didn't Know About Robert Mugabe
Heard of the president who always made sure to buy his little daughter uniforms from Marks and Spencer each time he made a trip to London? This is something we learnt just before Bona Mugabe, Mugabe's first child with Grace, got married in 2014. In comments carried by The Patriot newspaper , Mugabe said: "Each time I would visit England I would go to Marks and Spencer and there I would always buy something for Ouma even if I did not buy anything for anyone else I would buy for her and it was always a uniform."
