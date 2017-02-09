Zimbabwe: Blood Diamonds - How Army K...

Zimbabwe: Blood Diamonds - How Army Killed My Brother

THIS week the Zimbabwe Independent which in December last year began publishing fresh stories based on our ground-breaking investigation into the Marange alluvial diamonds discovery and subsequent looting exposes how the military's "Operation Hakudzokwi" resulted in untold suffering, arbitrary arrests and deaths of innocent diamond miners in the hands of state security forces. The Zimbabwe government decided in October 2008 to deploy the Zimbabwe Defence Forces which comprises the Zimbabwe National Army and the Air Force of Zimbabwe and other security forces to the Marange diamond fields in a bid to take charge of a situation which was threatening to spin out of control.

Chicago, IL

