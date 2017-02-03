Zimbabwe: Be Strong and Courageous, Minister Mzembi Urges Magaya

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi has urged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Prophet Walter Magaya to be strong in the wake of his brush with the law recently, saying his "heavenly mission" could not be stopped by men of flesh. Minister Mzembi said this on Saturday while commissioning a multi-million-dollar prayer mountain, a state-of-the-art building constructed at a mountainous area in Prospect, Waterfalls in Harare to be a sanctuary for praying, reflecting and meditating worshippers.

