Zimbabwe: Ahead of 2018 Polls, EU Injects $5m Into Democracy Projects

THE European Union has extended $5m million towards capacitating civil society organizations which deal with citizen participation in national political activities. The funding comes amid reports and signs of donor fatigue among some western donors who had shunned the President Robert Mugabe administration and had been channelling aid through civil society organizations, since 2002.

