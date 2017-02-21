Zimbabwe: 850 Displaced By Flooding

Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 850 people in the Siphepha area in Tsholotsho District were displaced by flooding and subsequently evacuated to a local primary school and hospital by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the Civil Protection Unit has said. In its latest situation report released last week, Tsholotsho District was the most affected.

Chicago, IL

