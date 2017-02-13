Zambia, Zimbabwe pick French firm to ...

Zambia, Zimbabwe pick French firm to shore up Kariba Dam's wall

Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The Kariba Dam wall on the Zambezi river is seen with three flood gates open, in Karibe, Zimbabwe February 26, 2000. Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.

Chicago, IL

