UN plans emergency meeting, as armyworm outbreak hits South Africa

The United Nations is to hold an emergency meeting into the spread of a dangerous insect pest in southern Africa, where it has already wreaking "considerable crop damage", and which was confirmed on Friday as reaching South Africa. The UN agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization, is on February 14-16 to meet in Harare over an emergency response to the armyworm outbreak, which has reached Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe besides potentially South Africa, the region's key agricultural export country.

