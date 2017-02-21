This is why migrants in Wales say they are valuable to the UK
An event to celebrate the contribution made by migrants to the UK was held on the steps of the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay Hundreds of people came out to show their support and solidarity with migrants at a rally in Cardiff and celebrate their contribution to society. The One Day Without Us event held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Monday was one of many held across the UK to show solidarity with migrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC