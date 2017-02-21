This is why migrants in Wales say the...

This is why migrants in Wales say they are valuable to the UK

An event to celebrate the contribution made by migrants to the UK was held on the steps of the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay Hundreds of people came out to show their support and solidarity with migrants at a rally in Cardiff and celebrate their contribution to society. The One Day Without Us event held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Monday was one of many held across the UK to show solidarity with migrants.

