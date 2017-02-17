Skies after Tropical Storm Dineo
It barely affected us in Mutare, some 300 kilometers away. This morning, though, we had a strange letterbox sunrise , which lasted for just four minutes and flooded the horizon above Cecil Kop Nature Reserve and some other Mutare mountain tops with bright red light.
