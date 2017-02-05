Saturday Night Live devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. On last night's episode, SNL ran with three sketches, plus the opening monologue, that focused on the Trump administration, including top advisor Steve Bannon, press secretary Sean Spicer , and the president himself.
