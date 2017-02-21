Rise Up against govt, beat debt colle...

Rise Up against govt, beat debt collectors, Madhuku urges Zimbabweans

Which government in any in the world unleash debt collector upon its people, it is only an inhuman government or local authority which is cruel, insensitive, and dictatorial" Charged Professor Lovemore Madhuku, while addressing residents at a combined Harare Resident meeting in Harare yesterday evening. The University of Zimbabwe constitutional lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku described the move by the City of Harare's seizure of property and disconnections of residents water taps as inhuman and urged residents to resists it using their constitutional rights.



