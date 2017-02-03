Re-discovery of 'cave squeaker' a rar...

Re-discovery of 'cave squeaker' a rare bit of good news for frogs

Saturday

The tiny frog hadn't been seen since 1962, but researchers found it alive and well in the mountains of Zimbabwe. A 'cave squeaker' frog, thought extinct for decades, is held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Chicago, IL

