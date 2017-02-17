Rashid, Nabi secure 2-0 lead for Afgh...

Rashid, Nabi secure 2-0 lead for Afghanistan

Afghanistan 238-9 beat Zimbabwe 184 by 54 runs Second One-Day International in Harare Scorecard Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan picked three wickets each to dismiss Zimbabwe for 184 in a chase of 239 runs to seal a 54-run victory in the second One-Day International in Harare. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.

