Priest 'overwhelmed' after 9,300 raised for Zimbabwe orphans following armed robbery

A PRIEST has praised the "remarkable generosity" of the community after they raised more than A 9,000 to build a school for orphans following an armed robbery at a church. Around A 9,300 has been raised by well-wishers from across the country after money collected by parishioners at St Vincent de Paul Church in Parr, was taken by two robbers.

