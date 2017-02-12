Policeman writes vulgar on Mugabea s ...

Policeman writes vulgar on Mugabea s photo

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

A Zimbabwe Republic Police Officer based at Silobela Police Station was arrested last week for allegedly writing unprintable words on President Robert Mugabe's picture before adding a big 'X' on the portrait. Constable Comfort Kawere was arrested on Thursday night when he allegedly came drunk and wrote vulgar words on the president's face on a calendar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Sun lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC