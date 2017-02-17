Nearing 93, Robert Mugabe Shows No Si...

Nearing 93, Robert Mugabe Shows No Sign Of Stepping Down

President Robert Mugabe turns 93 on Tuesday, making him the oldest president in Africa - and the world. He's the only leader most Zimbabweans have ever known, spending nearly 37 years at the helm since independence from Britain and the end of white minority rule in Rhodesia in April 1980.

Chicago, IL

