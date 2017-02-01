Mugabe faces united opposition in 2018: Tsvangirai

With calls for an opposition coalition growing, Tsvangirai last week embarked on a country-wide tour gathering the people's views ahead of crunch talks with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru's Zimbabwe People First , among other democratic forces. "I can only promise one thing to the people of Zimbabwe: Never mind the sceptics - and there are many of them around - Mugabe will contest against a united opposition in 2018," Tamborinyoka said in an opinion piece.

