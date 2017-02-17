Meet Evan Mawarire, the Zimbabwean Pa...

Meet Evan Mawarire, the Zimbabwean Pastor Risking His Life for Political Change

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Time

Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire gestures after addressing students during a lecture at Wits University in Johannesburg, on July 28, 2016. "This is where my family support network is, where my church is, where my roots are, where my life is," the pro-democracy activist tells TIME of his hope for a new liberation struggle in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC