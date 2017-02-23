Mayor Bowser to name Peter Newsham MPD chief, sources say
Newsham was a longtime assistant chief to Lanier and often served as the public face of the department during major investigations. Newsham has been serving as interim chief since longtime Chief Cathy Lanier stepped down in September for a position as senior vice president of security for the NFL.
