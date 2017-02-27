Male teacher raped by sperm bandits in Zimbabwe

Are these the biggest food lies ever? Hilarious photos reveal the misleading packaging that's led to some VERY disappointed customers EXCLUSIVE: How greedy Bill and Hillary Clinton befriended a Chinese fry cook in Little Rock who funneled hundreds of thousands in illegal donations from China and sold sleepovers at the White House for $400,000 a pop 'What is the best way to banish ingrown toenails?' Our expert reveals how YOU can put an end to the painful problem for good Are YOU going to cheat on your partner? Scientists reveal that women who do this one thing during sex are more likely to be unfaithful Do you REALLY want to quit sugar for Lent? Here's what happens to your brain when you give up the sweet stuff Millennial bowel cancer crisis: Young people are four times more likely to develop the disease than previous generations - due to their terrible diets Military Officer's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.