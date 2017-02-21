Maimane calls for Mugabe's removal

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who turned 93 on Tuesday, to be removed from power in the same way that Gambia's dictator, Yahya Jammeh, was booted out last month. Mugabe is both respected and loathed throughout Africa and the world for his efforts in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, and his controversial policies on land and the economy, respectively.

