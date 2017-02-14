Johanne Masowe father, 3 sons, suffocate, die in Budiriro 4 water well
Budiriro Disaster: A father and his three sons suffocated in a well in Budiriro 4, Harare, yesterday while trying to drain water using a submersible pump. It is suspected the family members could have died from inhaling carbon monoxide gas while in the deep well.
