Johanne Masowe father, 3 sons, suffocate, die in Budiriro 4 water well

Budiriro Disaster: A father and his three sons suffocated in a well in Budiriro 4, Harare, yesterday while trying to drain water using a submersible pump. It is suspected the family members could have died from inhaling carbon monoxide gas while in the deep well.

Chicago, IL

