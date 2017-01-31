In wigs and robes, Zimbabwe judges evoke British colonialism

Zimbabwean judges in long red robes and horsehair wigs, a throwback to an era of British Colonial rule, at the official beginning of their 2017 duties, in Harare, Monday Jan. 16, 2017. President Robert Mugabe has sparred with Britain for decades and denounces the West for what he calls a neo-colonial attitude, but he has a soft spot for a traditional etiquette and a dress code in the courts that even Britain has partly dropped.

