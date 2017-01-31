In wigs and robes, Zimbabwe judges evoke British colonialism

Zimbabwean judges recently filed into court for the official beginning of their 2017 duties, wearing long red robes and horsehair wigs, a throwback to an era of British colonial rule,. President Robert Mugabe has sparred with Britain for decades and denounces the West for what he calls a neo-colonial attitude, but he has a soft spot for a traditional etiquette and a dress code in the courts that even Britain has partly dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.