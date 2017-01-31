Heavy rains damage crops after drough...

Heavy rains damage crops after drought in Zimbabwe

Heavy rains have battered crops in Zimbabwe, threatening its food staple, maize, and its cash tobacco crops just months after the worst drought in a quarter century, the head of the commercial farmers' union said on Wednesday. More than 4 million Zimbabweans need food aid until the end of March because of the 2016 drought which also scorched crops in other southern African countries.

Chicago, IL

